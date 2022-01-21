Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald secured their first ever GT World Challenge America championship in the Am category after a nearly flawless run in the category.

As the team’s first effort in North America and also the drivers’ first season in a GT3 car, there were certainly some troubles at the opening rounds when a big crash at Sonoma forced the team to use a back up car instead.

From there, however, Jean-Claude got himself onto the right track, aided by the patient guidance from his coach and co-driver, Grunewald and secured the championship with time to spare. To cap the season off, the duo added third driver Mark Kvamme and tackled the Indianapolis 8 Hour, finishing an impressive 16th overall and again winning the Am category.