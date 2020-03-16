The Ferrari Club of America (FCA) was formed by a group of enthusiasts in 1962 in what is now our Central States Region. The Club was then formally incorporated in 1963. Since that time, the FCA has grown to nearly 6,700 members in 16 Regions covering all of the United States and Canada; the largest club of Ferrari Owners in the world. Our members participate in over 900 separate events each year including exciting track events, an internationally recognized Concours d’Elegance and a wide variety of year-round social activities.
The crown jewel of these events is our Annual Meet, which brings together hundreds of Ferraris, hundreds more people, a Mercado, internationally recognized Concours d’Elegance, full day Rally, multi-day Track Event and Driver’s School and Award Banquet. The Meet draws participants from around the world.
FCA members receive the monthly News Bulletin with its calendar of events, free classified ads for members, F1 coverage, and more. Our award winning quarterly full-color magazine, Prancing Horse, contains in-depth features on particular Ferrari types, interviews with “Ferrari people”, visits to Ferrari-related production facilities and museums, information on Ferrari literature and models. The Prancing Horse covers Ferrari gatherings both here and abroad, all thoroughly illustrated with colorful photos and drawings.
FOC name: Ferrari Club of America
Foundation: Formed in 1962, incorporated in 1963
Number of members (in 2009): 6,700
Address: P.O. Box 371798 Denver, Colorado 80237, USA
Phone: +1 720 3282856 X20
Website: www.ferrariclubofamerica.org
E-mail: info@ferrariclubofamerica.org
President: Jim Meek
Chairman: Joe Adams
Secretary: Randy Steyer
Treasurer: Paul Flynn
General Counsel: John Hurabiell
Executive Director: Kerry O’Brien
Past President: Ron Johnston