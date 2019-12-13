    Ferrari Club Spain was established in 1988 as an “exclusive club” for Ferrari owners, and currently has more than 200 partners.

    Ferrari Club Spain was established in 1988 as an “exclusive club” for Ferrari owners, and currently has more than 200 partners. Since 2006, our association receives the direct support from the brand Ferrari. Everything was reorganized in accordance with specific standards to the Ferrari Owners Clubs around the world and after that our Club is considered as “Official Club”.

    Since then, the only official Club of the Il Cavallino in our country as Ferrari Club Spain. Of the year are organized numerous events allowing our members to enjoy the good and friendly atmosphere, to fell the pleasure of driving of ther´s machines in the most charismatic circuits in our country and the most interesting roads, we select routes that pass through the most beautiful and spectacular landscapes of our peninsula.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    MR. JOSEP RODRÍGUEZ VILARRASA
    Welcome Ferrari enthusiasts…

    Dear Ferrari enthusiasts, It is an honor to welcome you to our club, which has celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2013. This along with its 200 members confirms its long and solid path enjoying the passion for Ferrari.
    Due to excellent weather conditions, we can use our cars very often and thus organizes more than 12 activities every year. Because of this I encourage Ferrari owners in other countries to join us and participate in these activities.
    Best regards,

    FERRARI CLUB ESPAÑA

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: FERRARI CLUB ESPAÑA
    Foundation: 1988
    Number of members: 200
    Address: C/Constancia, 41 Entreplanta, 28002, Madrid, Spain
    Phone: 0034 91 575 41 60
    E-mail: ferrari@ferrariclubespana.com
    Website: www.ferrariclubespana.com

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Mr. Josep Rodríguez Vilarrasa
    Vice president: Mr. Nestor Justo Martín
    Treasurer: Mr. Gonzalo Marruenda Castro
    Club Manager and Administrative: Mrs. Stoyka Popstoyanova
    Secretary and Representative Central Region: Mr. Juan Manuel Escalante Cervera
    Web e Communication Manager: Mr. Fede Garcia
    Events: Enrique Ramallo
    Board Member and Representative Catalunya Region: Mr. Sergi Boneu Torres
    Board Member and Representative Owners Ferrari Classic: Mr. Carlos López Balaguer
    Board Member and Representative Canarias Region: Mr. Alberto Nestor Sánchez Jinorio