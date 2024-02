FERRARI 365 GTB4. A COLLECTOR’S CLASSIC, ON THE TRACK

The 365 GTB4, also known by its unofficial name of ‘Daytona’, has made high-performance coupé history. It is powered by a front-mounted V12 engine fed by six Weber twin-choke 40 mm carburettors; thanks to the rear gearbox transaxle, it has excellent weight distribution. Its engineering excellence guarantees unforgettable driving sensations.