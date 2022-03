The Corso Pilota can take place anywhere in the world, to meet the needs of customers unable to attend the courses in Italy. The course has a two-level structure, with the first a prerequisite for the second: Level 1 and Level 2. Dealership and privately owned cars are used in these courses. Please direct any enquiries about this course to the Corso Pilota office at the Ferrari factory in Maranello at: ilaria.caradonna@ferrari.com.