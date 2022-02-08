Meet the Ferrari Roma in Switerland

From 15th February, a number of exclusive Swiss locations will host the Ferrari Roma, its timeless design and refined versatility.

After the first leg in Gtaad, the new appointment of this travelling tour is the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort in Flims, where the Ferrari Roma will be on display until until 20th February 2022.

Chek out the calendar of this tour:

• 15-20 Febraury: Flims – Waldhouse Hotel

• 21-27 Febraury: Crans Montana – LeCrans Hotel & Spa

• 28-6 March: St Moritz – Carlton Hotel St Moritz

• 7-13 March: Lucerne – Hotel Schweizerhof Luzern





Come and see up close the very essence of "La Nuova Dolce Vita" and take it for a test drive!

The Ferrari Team will be on-site to assist you and answer all your questions.

Click on this link to find out more about the Ferrari Roma and contact your Official Ferrari Dealer.







