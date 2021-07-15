Amsterdam and Maranello, 27 September 2021. Exor N.V. (“Exor”), the leading diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family, and Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) announce a long term, multi-year collaboration with Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson at the creative collective LoveFrom.
Sixty years after Ferrari revealed its first sports car with a powerplant behind the driver, Maranello has revealed the latest development of the Prancing Horse’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta: the Ferrari 296 GTB