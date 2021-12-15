Esperienza Ferrari Maranello

In October, our guests had the chance to discover the Ferrari Roma through an immersive experience at the heart of Ferrari spirit, in Maranello.

Circumstances have forced us to close our doors for far too long – so we were delighted to receive more than 1000 Ferrari enthusiasts here in person for a very special Esperienza Ferrari over one full month, to make them experience some of the things which make Ferrari unique.

The journey started with a private presentation of this special Ferrari, followed by a 45 km road test drive to experience the versatility, comfort, and extraordinary handling of the Ferrari Roma.



The drive departed from the Museo Ferrari and continued around the countryside roads of Maranello, carefully selected by our professional drivers to offer different driving conditions, on which the Roma revealed itself to be perfectly at ease. Each guest was accompanied by a dedicated instructor which helped them to learn how to make the best out of the model, and enhance the experience while sharing their professional knowledge and driving techniques.

The immersion into Ferrari’s spirit continued with a dive into Ferrari’s rich heritage and history with a visit to the famous Museo Ferrari, a stop at the brand new Ferrari Store, and a panoramic Factory tour.



