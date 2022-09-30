e.DO Learning Centre inaugurated at the IIS Fermo Corni in Modena: an innovative educational project born of the sinergy between Ferrari and the local area.

The e.DO Learning Centre at the IIS Fermo Corni (higher education institute) in Modena was inaugurated today. The laboratory has been completely refurbished and equipped with new technology and furniture thanks to support from Ferrari. It will offer innovative educational experiences to local students and teachers, promoting the disciplines of mathematics, science and technology.

Taking part in the inauguration were Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna as well as representatives from local institutions including President of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Province Gian Domenico Tomei, Mayor of Modena Gian Carlo Muzzarelli.

The event opened in a meeting with the institute’s teachers and students, followed by a laboratory demonstration of the teaching potential and solutions offered by the e.DO robots developed by Comau.

Promoting education is a core part of Ferrari’s ethos, and its relationship with the local community. Today, with the new laboratory, Ferrari continues this commitment undertaken by its founder and intensified in recent years through actions such as: orientation and classroom training activities, school-to-work projects, the donation of equipment and computers, initiatives to prevent school drop-out such as Arcipelago Educativo, and a partnership with MUNER (the Motorvehicle University of Emilia-Romagna) to attract and train the engineers of the future.

“Ferrari has always been committed to the education of young people in our area. The new laboratory, which aims to help students to enter the worlds of science and technology, is an investment in their future,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna. “Starting from our collaboration with schools and institutions, we want to create an environment in the Motor Valley that is increasingly innovative and full of opportunities.”

The teaching and technology of the e.DO Learning Centre

The new robotics classroom at the IIS Fermo Corni is a perfect space for promoting high-tech training among students in the 8–19 age range from primary and secondary schools in the Province of Modena.

The laboratory is equipped with five e.DO robots – modular, multi-axis mechanical arms with integrated open-source intelligence, developed by Comau for the world of education. In the context of hands-on, cooperative learning, robots are highly effective tools for teaching the basics of robotics, coding and STEM disciplines.

In the academic year 2022-2023, schools in Emilia-Romagna can book 10 free 4-hour teaching modules in the laboratory, following the instructions on the e.DO Learning Center website.