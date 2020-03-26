Ferrari played a key role in the 2021 Trofeo Bandini, starting with the location, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, an iconic venue that his home to some of the Scuderia’s most successful single-seaters.
The Equal-Salary Certification that Ferrari S.p.A. achieved one year ago was only the beginning of a long-term process involving all stages of its people management and development, not a result merely to be preserved but a commitment requiring ongoing renewal.
Sixty years after Ferrari revealed its first sports car with a powerplant behind the driver, Maranello has revealed the latest development of the Prancing Horse’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta: the Ferrari 296 GTB