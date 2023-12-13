L' "Inner Loop", eccezion fatta per una chicane che precede il tornantone "The Loop", è praticamente la stessa su cui si disputavano i Gran Premi di Formula 1. La parte nuova del tracciato, invece, è caratterizzata da quattro curve ed un breve rettilineo. Il "Glen" è un circuito che merita rispetto poiché è decisamente un severo banco di prova per i piloti. Le sue esse velocissime, i suoi tratti tecnici, rendono questa pista molto interessante. La "Esse" subito dopo la prima curva è un punto molto impegnativo, dove il pilota deve cercare di seguire la traiettoria ottimale per garantirsi una buona velocità di uscita in funzione del rettilineo che segue e che porta alla "The Loop".

La difficoltà, oltretutto, viene aumentata anche dalla leggera salita lungo cui si snoda la "Esse" che toglie potenza ai motori. Anche la parte finale del tracciato, con la sua "Curva 90°" è molto tecnica e permette alla classe di un pilota di emergere.