La pista è caratterizzata dalla presenza di curve lente (in
media abbastanza facili da percorrere) e veloci: è proprio in queste ultime che
il pilota può fare la differenza. Come molti tracciati americani, anche Road
America offre numerosi punti di sorpasso a condizione che il pilota prepari con
cura l'inserimento in curva, al fine di garantirsi lo spunto migliore in uscita
e sfruttare i brevi allunghi per sorprendere chi lo precede.
Uno dei punti più tecnici ed impegnativi è il Carousel, una
sorta di tornante dal raggio molto ampio che immette in un breve rettilineo che
precede la curva Kink, a destra, molto veloce che concede pochi margini di
errore. La Canada Corner è uno dei punti preferiti dai piloti per superare gli
avversari perché consente di approfittare della minima sbavatura di chi sta
davanti.
Una pista veloce, molto tecnica ed assolutamente impegnativa per il pilota: la non linearità del terreno, inoltre, caratterizzato com'è da salite e discese, rende molto importante la scelta del giusto assetto e la taratura ideale delle sospensioni e delle molle.
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
3
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
4
Wide World Ferrari
P
5
The Collection
P
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P
7
Ferrari of Seattle
P
8
The Collection
P
9
Foreign Cars Italia
P
10
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
11
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
14
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
17
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
18
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
19
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
21
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
23
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
24
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
2
Foreign Cars Italia
S
3
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
4
Ferrari of Austin
S
5
Ferrari of Denver
S
6
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
7
The Collection
S
8
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Ferrari Westlake
S
11
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
12
Ferrari of San Diego
S
13
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Washington
S
16
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
19
Foreign Cars Italia
S
20
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
21
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
24
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
25
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
26
Ferrari of Long Island
S
27
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
2
The Collection
P
3
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
4
Foreign Cars Italia
P
5
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
6
Wide World Ferrari
P
7
Ferrari of Seattle
P
8
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
11
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
12
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
15
The Collection
P
16
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
18
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
19
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
21
Ferrari of Seattle
P
22
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
23
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
2
Ferrari of Denver
S
3
Foreign Cars Italia
S
4
Ferrari of Washington
S
5
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
6
Ferrari of Austin
S
7
Ferrari of San Diego
S
8
Ferrari Westlake
S
9
The Collection
S
10
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
11
Foreign Cars Italia
S
12
Ferrari of Long Island
S
13
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Seattle
S
16
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
17
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
18
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
19
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
25
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
26
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
27
Ferrari of Ontario
S