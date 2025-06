LOUIS KLEMANTASKI - THE EXCLUSIVE ARCHIVE

Temporary exhibition

Alongside the Supercars exhibition opening the doors of the Ferrari Archive, the Enzo Ferrari Museum is revealing another prestigious private archive for the first time: from the Klemantaski Collection, the public can admire the extraordinary motor racing images captured by famous photographer Louis Klemantaski in the course of his long, active career between 1936 and 1974.