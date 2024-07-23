The Unmistakable Sound of Twelve

For Steven Victor his love of Ferrari runs deep. Anyone doubting his level of obsession just needs to ask him the name of his four-month-old baby boy: V XII. Yes, Roman numerals that spell out V12.

Even for a dad hugely successful as a producer, talent finder, and promoter of top names in the world of hip hop and rap, music genres known for their unorthodox monikers, this is going some. “At home I just call him ‘V’,” says Victor, beaming another of those winning smiles. He ‘blames’ “Pharrell”.

That is Pharrell Williams, famous rapper cum luxury brand Creative. “He’s a very good friend of mine,” explains Victor. “It was Pharrell who suggested the ‘V’, because the baby is my fifth child. Then my wife wanted to add the ‘twelve’, because she knows about my obsession with V12 automobiles.”

Although “infatuated with cars but with Ferrari in particular” even as a child, it wasn’t until 2016 that the music industry executive – who grew up the son of struggling Haitian immigrants in Brooklyn, New York – allowed himself to realise those boyhood dreams.

“My first Ferrari was a V8, the 488, not the Spider, the Coupé,” he recalls. His interest in V12s is something else that’s down to Pharrell Williams. “Yeah, he’s definitely responsible for some of it,” laughs Victor. “Pharrell had a black Enzo and he invited me over for a ride in it.”