All in the Name: The Enzo Ferrari

The cockpit was also something to behold. The doors include a portion of the roof and part of the sill, and they arc up and forward. Supercars need that element of theatre. You climb in and drop into the driver’s seat much like you would a racing car. It’s comfortable and minimal, the controls limited only to what’s needed to drive a performance car properly. The Enzo’s chassis and structure is mostly carbon fibre composite, much of which is exposed and visible inside. This gives it immense structural rigidity as well as lightness, qualities the sparse interior telegraph to the occupants. The steering wheel houses the buttons for reverse gear and the traction control, a dry run for the manettino that would debut a few years later on the F430. Also F1-inspired are the LED strip lights on the top of the wheel that flash in 500 rpm increments after 5500rpm and towards the engine’s red-line.

Ah, the engine. The Enzo was the first to receive the F140 V12, the unit that would form the basis for all the Ferrari V12s that followed. Here it had a 6.0-litre capacity and produced 660 cv, which made it the most powerful naturally aspirated engine in the world at that time. This translated to a 350km/h top speed and a zero to 100km/h time of 3.65 seconds. Incredible figures, then and now, but the presence of 12 cylinders meant that the Enzo was so much more than just hugely fast. At light throttle loads, it’s docile and well-mannered if not entirely polite, but when you increase the tempo the exhaust bypass valves open and the engine delivers its full-blooded operatic wail.

