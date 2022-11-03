The starting point for this modern four-wheeled pilgrimage was the Tokyo Prince Hotel, adjacent to the Zojoji Temple, the family temple of the Tokugawa Shoguns, located in a unique and symbolic landscape with high-rise buildings overlooking Tokyo Tower. The Ferrari drivers left the hotel car park in groups, first circuiting the Imperial Palace before then heading for the entrance to the Metropolitan Expressway.

That highway took us away from the capital and on to the Tomei Expressway. After passing through moderate traffic, we entered a mountainous area

whose roads were perfect for our Ferrari drivers, offering a series of corners ranging from gentle curves to high-speed bends.

It was a dreamy experience to find ourselves amongst a fleet of colourful cars, exchanging glances with other Ferraristi, all thrilled at sharing our love of the brand. The majesty of beautiful Mount Fuji dramatically loomed directly in front of us. After a while, Japan’s most famous mountain then appeared on our right- hand side, and it felt as though we were meandering around its foothills.

The well-maintained mountainous New Tomei Expressway has the highest speed limit in Japan, allowing us to drive at 120km/h. The Maranello engines merely hummed. But the humming of the engine in seventh or, more recently, eighth gear is also exceptional. The audial pleasure of a great engine is not solely experienced at full-throttle acceleration. Cruising along at a couple of thousand revs is also a real treat for the driver.