After 50 kilometres of powerful emotions, we reach Niebla. The city is surrounded by robust walls that have protected it from the passage of time, and this is the perfect place for safely trying out all the technologies on the car’s digital dashboard. With the touch of an icon or the swipe of a finger, everything is under control, without ever having to take your hands off the wheel. “It takes a while to get used to the smart features on this car,” observes Michelle. “I’m still used to knobs and buttons for certain functions. But once you’ve got the hang of it, it becomes as automatic as using your smartphone.”

The last stop along our trip are the Minas de Riotinto, where the road winds between bare rocks and sporadic trees on a breathtaking roller-coaster of ups and downs, skirting round curves where the 296 GTB comes into its own.

“You immediately feel the short wheelbase of the chassis, the response to the steering wheel is immediate, it’s impressive. You feel confident that you can go fast, because the car follows you without a second of hesitation,” says Michelle. “I’m really looking forward to testing the race version in the GT and the Challenge races next year. I get the impression that Ferrari is headed in a very interesting direction.”