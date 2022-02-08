It takes just six bends along the magical Panoramica Zegna road at the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GTB to send a shiver of delight right down your spine and to put a big smile on your face. The number six is a symbolic number; in reality the exhilaration is virtually instantaneous, and you soon find yourself wishing that those bends would just go on and on.





Why? Because there are six cylinders in the 296 GTB’s new engine, the very first V6 that the marque has ever put inside a production car, opening up an entirely new segment for the Ferrari range. Anyone even slightly puzzled by the idea of a Ferrari powered by such a ‘small’ engine should be reminded that Maranello’s Formula One cars also sport a six- cylinder.