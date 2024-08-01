Forever 12

“Developing a successor to such a successful model as the 812 Superfast was never going to be easy,” says project leader Luca Breveglieri. “In creating a radically new V12 car, the biggest challenge was to realise two souls in one: a car that combines very high performance with elegant, sports luxury grand touring.”

Because the 12Cilindri and the 12Cilindri Spider were launched together, they share the same design philosophy, as Andrea Militello, Head of sports cars exterior design, explains: “We deliberately took a disruptive approach with the 12Cilindri, adopting a more sophisticated design language. With its clean, muscular shape, it projects forward into the future. Almost like a spaceship.”

Especially striking is the way the coupé’s cabin section sweeps upward, integrating the roof and the delta-wing motif that incorporates the rear screen. For the spider, two muscular rear buttresses lend structure to its shape, with a black element that echoes the delta-wing form of the coupé linking the two outer parts.