Sound and Style

For those Ferraristi who require the essential elegance of a Prancing Horse within their home, as well as in their garage, Danish audio pioneer Bang & Olufsen has worked together with Ferrari to create the perfect solution. For their second Special Edition Ferrari Collection, Bang & Olufsen has redesigned its Beolab 50 speaker, Beosound Theatre Soundbar and Beovision Theatre TV system with a stunning new design language that integrates Ferrari’s charcoal Grigio Corsa colourway while also adding a striking shade of Ferrari’s ‘motorsport’ red. Additionally, the Beolab 50 and Beosound Theatre products incorporate pearl blasted lamellas – or membranes – that reference the side vents of Ferrari cars. A very stylish first for Bang & Olufsen.
The special Ferrari Edition of the unique Beolab 50 speakers incorporate Ferrari’s iconic split line, anodized in red, to reference the brand’s signature red racing lines, as a red flourish cutting a dash through the speaker’s jet-black fabric. Meanwhile, the bold red design detail contrasts with the precision-milled Grigio Corsa aluminium lamellas on each side of the speaker. The speakers also feature a distinctly Ferrari-themed piece of theatre – when the system’s adjustable acoustic lens rises, an iconic red detail with the Prancing Horse logo laser engraved on the aluminium also appears, alongside the Bang & Olufsen logo. A beautiful touch.
The Beosound Theatre Ferrari Edition soundbar, which features an impressive twelve custom drivers firing in all directions, also boasts Grigio Corsa aluminium elements in its construction, alongside the Ferrari Prancing Horse logo.
For immersive film experiences, the Beovision Theatre Ferrari Edition is built entirely from aluminium, anodized in the Grigio Corsa colour, from the lamellas to the frame. The system also features a motorised stand and a Beoremote One – a remote control unit which is added to both Beovision and Soundbar – which is milled from a single piece of aluminium and also boasts a matching Grigio Corsa finish, Ferrari Prancing Horse badge and, of course, a Bang & Olufsen logo laser etched onto the surface.
High-performance, cutting-edge design, superb craftsmanship – the collaboration between Ferrari and Bang & Olufsen couldn’t be more of a perfect match.
The new Ferrari Collection will be available at Bang & Olufsen stores in a made-to-order set up. For more information and to discover the entire Ferrari Collections, write an email to presales@ferrari.com