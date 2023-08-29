Speed of sound

Anyone who’s ever driven a Ferrari through a tunnel or stood at a track within earshot of a red Formula 1 car knows that the Prancing Horse represents glorious sound as much as speed. And, of course, Ferrari has been an inspiration to songwriters and lyricists for generations, from Chris Rea’s Daytona through to Frank Ocean’s White Ferrari, via Jamiroquai’s Black Devil Car (inspired by Jay Kay’s nero-metallic Enzo) and too many rap references to count. Music, both mechanical and orchestral, is part of the romance. Sound quality is paramount, whether it’s coming out of the exhaust or the speakers.
All of which makes the union of Ferrari and world leaders in sound technology Bang & Olufsen such a welcome partnership. Bang & Olufsen, which was established in Struer, Denmark, in 1925 and has been at the cutting-edge of sound innovation ever since, are launching a new collection of state-of-the-art headphones, earphones and portable and home speakers.
The Beosound 2 home speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones and Beosound Explore portable speaker all share the same striking shade of red, creating an unmistakable connection with the passion of Ferrari. The anodised aluminium is a reimagining of Maranello’s signature hue, polished to provide a high shine which enhances the richness of the red. The collection also features Cavallino emblems, the car company’s familiar shade of jet-black, and soft leather. Each product provides the ultimate performance in acoustics, power, noise cancellation and battery efficiency.
The Ferrari Collection is a departure from Bang & Olufsen’s traditional approach. B&O’s SVP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Christoffer Poulsen, explains: “Our classic speakers are meant to naturally blend in with people’s homes while also standing out for their beautiful design. This collection is different. They’re statement pieces. Much like supercars, they make themselves seen and heard everywhere they go.”
“Drawing from Ferrari’s signature red, we explored and considered a number of different hues from the painting palette available for Ferrari cars,” says Poulsen. “We finally selected a modern, mature red with deep cherry undertones. Paired with a timeless black and applied to the aluminium by double anodisation, the colour perfectly unites our two brands in a uniquely bold expression. The roar of the red is impossible to ignore. And the depth of the black draws you in, revealing layers of craftsmanship.”
Bang & Olufsen first pioneered design with aluminium nearly 70 years ago. In 1955, when the industry convention was to use heavy metals such as cadmium, chrome and nickel in audio products, engineers at B&O became intrigued with the possibilities of a material that had been embraced by the automotive and aeronautical industries; a material that was strong, flexible, flat and resistant to corrosion. By this time, Ferrari was working with the ‘maestro of aluminium’, Sergio Scaglietti, clothing road and racing Ferraris in gorgeous lightweight bodies.
Today, the slick mirror-like aluminium surfaces are integral and ubiquitous to B&O design. That craftsmanship continues into The Ferrari Collection, predominantly in Beosound 2. Upon first glance, the continuous piece of aluminium that envelopes the speaker may seem a pure aesthetic choice, but it’s much more than that.
The stiffness of the material and the seamless surface in that one piece of aluminium means sound distortion is eliminated. The intersection of function and beauty has been explored throughout the entire capsule collection, drawing similarities with the approach to designing a supercar.
Both Ferrari and Bang & Olufsen have been disruptors of their field with considerable longevity, and both brands are iconic. As Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär says: “This combination of best-in-class performance, graceful aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship brought B&O and Ferrari together to create the collection. This is elevated by the unrivalled heritage of both brands, making this collaboration one to remember.”
The Ferrari Collection will be available online at www.bang-olufsen.com, and selected Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari stores, and online at www.store.ferrari.com.