China House Rules

Words: Daniele Bresciani - Photography: Pavel Shubskiy



The principal characteristic of the Ferrari Far and Middle East Hub in Dubai is its huge diversity, but that of the Ferrari Greater China Hub is, on the contrary, precisely its uniqueness, the cultural and linguistic homogeneity of a market that is more similar in statistics and size to a continent than a nation.

It is a factor that Giuseppe Cattaneo knows well. Since 2019 the Italian manager has been chief of the Hub which, as well as Mainland China, includes Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan: “The first word that comes to mind when I think of China, is ‘respect’. Respect for a tradition that is millennial but that also combines with very advanced technology. Respect for an enormous population with strong ties to its past, and for a society that has shown itself capable of creating commercial relations around the world, always with an eye on the future.”