Far and Wide

Roll out a map of the world in front of you. Then take a compass, open it right up, position it on Singapore and trace out a circle. Around its circumference it will touch upon Japan, India, the Arab Emirates, and Oceania, and within the circle will be the countries that form the Far East and Middle East Hub, without doubt the most varied of the Ferrari Universe. It is comprised of eighteen countries. The Far and Middle East Head Office, the ‘Hub’, has been established in Singapore, with Subsidiaries in Tokyo and Sydney, and the Regional Office in Dubai.





To these we can add the markets of India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. All are places that are evidently united by a passion for the Prancing Horse, be it deep-rooted or more recent, yet which at the same time are very different in their respective cultures, languages, and currencies. And their time zones.