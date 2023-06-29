Pushing the limits

The SF90 XX Stradale remains a road car, but with all the visual drama and engineering smarts of a circuit-bred racer. As well as channeling F1 and GT racing know-how, it’s also the product of Ferrari’s long-established track-focused customer XX Programme. It’s a symphony of air intakes, ducts, diffusers and perhaps most of all wings.

The rear has a new ‘long tail’ profile and is characterised by its ‘trimaran’ design. Its multi-layered configuration emphasises the car’s width and stance. There are more imposing rear vents behind the wheels, and two central exhausts. The intakes for the turbos’ intercoolers are bigger too, and channel the air even more efficiently.

But the layer that will fuel a million Internet searches is the huge fixed rear wing, the first to be seen on a road-legal Ferrari since 1995’s now iconic F50. Rather than the SF90 Stradale’s twin tail-lights, the SF90 XX Stradale features a light bar. And there’s another ‘blown’ spoiler, similar to the one on the existing car, which works in tandem with an active aero concept called a Gurney shut-off.

The new wing’s shape was influenced by the need to manage the so-called pressure field created by the way the wing interacts with the smaller shut-off wing. There are two configurations: LD (Low Drag) which minimises drag for greater straight-line performance, and HD (High Downforce), which does what it says, generating 315 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, to deliver unparalleled cornering speed and stability.