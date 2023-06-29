AN AUTHENTIC ‘XX’ CAR WING

The SF90 XX Spider’s signature element is most definitely the rear fixed wing, which was thoroughly researched, tested and developed on the track-ready XXs. This is an element with enormous aero potential and has been perfectly integrated into the car’s volumes, thanks to close collaboration with the Ferrari Styling Centre. Its shape was dictated by the need to efficiently hone the way in which the pressure field created by the wing interacts with the complex pressure and backpressure systems that develop around the shut-off Gurney.

The latter, also redesigned, has two configurations: LD (Low Drag) in which the mobile element is raised, minimising drag, while in HD (High Downforce), the mobile element is lowered, uncovering the fixed area. This generates an overpressure area, which deflects the incoming flow vertically to deliver the absolute maximum downforce possible: 530 kg at 250 km/h.