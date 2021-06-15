Unleashed on the same roads where the first mid-engined Ferrari sports car raced – and won – the F8 Spider is a phenomenal companion in which to retrace a crucial chapter of the company's history
Olivier Gendebien (in the white race overalls) rides onboard the Ferrari 246 SP after congratulating teammate Wolfgang von Trips (seated) on the pair's victory at the 1961 Targa Florio road race
A never-ending array of corners that wound their way through the Madonie mountains in Sicily made up each 72km lap of the 1961 Targa Florio course. Today the roads are little different, and no less enjoyable