Ferrari Challenge drivers have been looking forward to this race all season as they competed on the world’s most attractive and spectacular circuits to make it to the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello to vie for the Finali Mondiali title. The championship winners on the ups and downs of the iconic track in the Tuscan hills were Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse) in the Trofeo Pirelli, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) in the Coppa Shell and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell Am.
The Trofeo Pirelli was decided in the penultimate race at Mugello, after a season-long challenge that saw Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) prevail over Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse). In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, in his first year in the class, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) settled the scores early, clinching the championship as early as the round at Spa-Francorchamps.
Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) ended the season with a splendid double-win in the Coppa Shell: victory in the European series and first place in the Finali Mondiali. However, in the Coppa Shell Am, Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) had to wait until the last 30-minute outing to seal his win.
In the top class of the North American series, Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari Beverly Hills) came to the final round at Mugello with the title already in the bag, having claimed it in the previous event at Road America. However, Justin Rothberg (Ferrari of Palm Beach) sealed the Trofeo Pirelli Am in the first race at Mugello.
Lisa Clark (Ferrari Beverly Hills) again claimed the Coppa Lady, which she celebrated along with victory in the North America Coppa Shell.
Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli UK series, beating his rivals at the end of a long contest, only decided in the last round held across the Channel at Spa-Francorchamps.
Five consecutive victories were not enough to allow Paul Hogarth a relaxed end to the season. After a slight slump, the Stratstone Manchester driver lost his lead in the standings ahead of the final round but dug in to recover and win the Coppa Shell.