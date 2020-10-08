Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Yansheng Liang, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - China.
    1standings

    Yansheng Liang

    • CHN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    4.15
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    83.00
    points overall
    20
    race contested
    • 37 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 10° in Shanghai Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 20
    10%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 20
    5%
    finishes less than 10
    19 times out of 20
    95%
    retirements
    0 times out of 20
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 20
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    10%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    10%
    7
    5%
    8
    45%
    9
    10%
    10
    15%
    position
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    2
    1
    9
    2
    3
