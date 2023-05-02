William TEWIAH, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com

Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
William
TEWIAH
1
standings
william
tewiah
GHA
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
2
average points
0
titles
numbers
4.00
points overall
2
race contested
30th April 2023, Snetterton Race-2
last race
7° in Snetterton Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell
challenge UK
Graypaul Birmingham
team
23
race number
9
position
4.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
50%
8
50%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
2
news
LATEST NEWS
25 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
the
Oulton
Park
paddock
20 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Driver
comments
after
Race
2
at
Oulton
Park
20 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
King
of
the
North:
Hogarth
makes
it
4
at
home
