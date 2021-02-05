    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Vladimir Atoev driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - RUS
    1standings

    Vladimir Atoev

    • 1999-01-22
      born
    • RUS
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    10.86
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    76.00
    points overall
    7
    race contested
    • 76 in 2016 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 4th December 2016, Finale Mondiale
      last race
    • 5° in 2016, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Sochi Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    5 times out of 7
    71.43%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    5 times out of 7
    71.43%
    retirements
    2 times out of 7
    28.57%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 7
    28.57%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 7
    14.29%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 7
    14.29%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    28.57%
    2
    28.57%
    3
    14.29%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    2
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news