Driver comments from the Finali Mondiali Trofeo Pirelli and Am podium

After an intense race, marked by several collisions, without consequences for the drivers, which forced several stoppages and a Safety Car entrance, Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse) was able to claim the world championship title, ahead of Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili), and Adrian Sutil (Gohm - Baron Motorsport). The top three were awarded by Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari Chief Executive Officer; Enrico Galliera, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer; and Antonello Coletta, Ferrari Global Head Endurance and Corse Clienti.
In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) took an encore after having won the European championship. Behind him were Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) and Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia).
Eliseo Donno, Trofeo Pirelli runner-up: “I am very pleased with this second place. Our main goal was to win the championship and we succeeded. Congratulations to Thomas Fleming because he had a great race. I tried to attack, but I had difficulty managing the front tyres due to the high temperature.”
Adrian Sutil, Trofeo Pirelli third place: “It was a race with several interruptions because of contacts, a red flag and a Safety Car entrance. In the end, however, I managed to avoid any collisions and had a clean race. I finished third and I’m happy about that.”
Marc Muzzo, Trofeo Pirelli Am runner-up: “I am very happy with second place because I did not expect it. The car was perfect and we had a very positive qualifying session. I managed to hold the position in the early stages. Then the temporary stoppage made it more complicated to manage the brakes and tyres, and at the restart it took me some time to find the correct temperature again.”
Nobuhiro Imada, Trofeo Pirelli Am third place: “I started from a suboptimal grid position and had no overtaking opportunities. I must admit I am not really satisfied with this podium; I would have liked to have achieved more and think that I could have done it.”