Ferrari Challenge Driver
Thomas
LÖFFLAD
1
standings
Thomas
LÖFFLAD
DEU
country
ferrari challenge
2014
debut year
6
seasons
career
9.31
average points
0
titles
numbers
335.00
points overall
36
race contested
196 in 2016 Coppa Shell Europe
best season for points won
16th July 2023, Estoril Race-2
last race
1° in 2016, Coppa Shell Europe
best season
8° in Monza Race-1 2014
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell
challenge Europe
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
team
152
race number
17
position
3.00
points
career
10
5
1
22.22%
2
11.11%
3
5.56%
4
11.11%
5
0%
6
8.33%
7
11.11%
8
0%
9
2.78%
10
0%
position
8
4
2
4
0
3
4
0
1
0
driver
results
podium finishes
38.89%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
77.78%
retirements
22.22%
personal
performance
Wins
22.22%
pole positions
33.33%
fastest laps
22.22%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
20 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Reports
from
the
Estoril
paddock
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Comments
from
Trofeo
Pirelli
Race-2
podium
at
Estoril
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Double
win
for
Fleming
and
Sartingen
in
Estoril
