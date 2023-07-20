Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver

Thomas LÖFFLAD

1standings

Thomas LÖFFLAD

  • DEU
    country
ferrari challenge
2014
debut year
6
seasons
career
9.31
average points
0
titles
numbers
335.00
points overall
36
race contested
  • 196 in 2016 Coppa Shell Europe
    best season for points won
  • 16th July 2023, Estoril Race-2
    last race
  • 1° in 2016, Coppa Shell Europe
    best season
  • 8° in Monza Race-1 2014
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge Europe
  • Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    team
  • 152
    race number
  • 17
    position
  • 3.00
    points

career

10
5
1
22.22%
2
11.11%
3
5.56%
4
11.11%
5
0%
6
8.33%
7
11.11%
8
0%
9
2.78%
10
0%
position
8
4
2
4
0
3
4
0
1
0

driver results

podium finishes
38.89%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
77.78%
retirements
22.22%

personal performance

Wins
22.22%
pole positions
33.33%
fastest laps
22.22%
