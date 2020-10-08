Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Roman Ziemian

    • POL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.09
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    90.00
    points overall
    22
    race contested
    • 58 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Autodromo di Imola Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg - D2P
      team
    • 73
      race number
    • 10
      position
    • 32.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 22
    4.55%
    finishes less than 10
    17 times out of 22
    77.27%
    retirements
    4 times out of 22
    18.18%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 22
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    13.64%
    5
    27.27%
    6
    13.64%
    7
    9.09%
    8
    13.64%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    3
    6
    3
    2
    3
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • News
    • media gallery