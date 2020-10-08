Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Roger Grouwels

    • NED
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    10.5
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    273.00
    points overall
    26
    race contested
    • 171 in 2020 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Autodromo di Imola Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Kroymans - Race Art
      team
    • 77
      race number
    • 5
      position
    • 72.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    17 times out of 26
    65.38%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 26
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    25 times out of 26
    96.15%
    retirements
    1 times out of 26
    3.85%

    personal performance

    Wins
    10 times out of 26
    38.46%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 26
    11.54%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 26
    15.38%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    38.46%
    2
    15.38%
    3
    11.54%
    4
    11.54%
    5
    3.85%
    6
    3.85%
    7
    7.69%
    8
    0%
    9
    3.85%
    10
    0%
    position
    10
    4
    3
    3
    1
    1
    2
    0
    1
    0
