    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Peter Christensen

    • DEN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    8.63
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    69.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 23 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 13° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Formula Racing
      team
    • 121
      race number
    • 8
      position
    • 48.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    3 times out of 8
    37.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 8
    87.5%
    retirements
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 8
    37.5%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 8
    37.5%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    37.5%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    12.5%
    5
    0%
    6
    12.5%
    7
    0%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    0%
    10
    12.5%
    position
    3
    0
    0
    1
    0
    1
    0
    1
    0
    1
