Ferrari Challenge Driver

Paul LOSKA

1standings

Paul LOSKA

  • USA
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.75
average points
0
titles
numbers
3.00
points overall
4
race contested
  • 10th September 2023, Road America Race-2
    last race
  • 8° in Sonoma Race-2 2023
    first top 10

current season

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    25%
    8
    25%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    50%
    Top ten finishes
    50%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
