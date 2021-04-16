Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    HR Owen – FF Corse
    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Omar Jackson

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    1.08
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    13.00
    points overall
    12
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • HR Owen
      team
    • 99
      race number
    • 17
      position
    • 13.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 12
    41.67%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 12
    58.33%
    retirements
    0 times out of 12
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 12
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    25%
    8
    8.33%
    9
    8.33%
    10
    16.67%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    3
    1
    1
    2
