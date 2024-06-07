Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Niels
ZIBRANDTSEN
1
standings
Niels
ZIBRANDTSEN
DEN
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
11.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
23.00
points overall
2
race contested
2nd June 2024, Balaton Race-2
last race
2° in Balaton Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli 488
challenge Europe
Formula Racing
team
289
race number
6
position
23.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
50%
3
50%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
Car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
