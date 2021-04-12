Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Keysin CHEN

    • CHN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    9.67
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    116.00
    points overall
    12
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in Virginia International Raceway Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
      team
    • 2
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 116.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    7 times out of 12
    58.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    12 times out of 12
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 12
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 12
    25%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 12
    25%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 12
    25%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    25%
    2
    25%
    3
    8.33%
    4
    0%
    5
    16.67%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    8.33%
    8
    8.33%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    3
    1
    0
    2
    1
    1
    1
    0
    0
