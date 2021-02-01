Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Kent Chen, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - TPE
    1standings

    Kent Chen

    • TPE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    7.64
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    336.00
    points overall
    44
    race contested
    • 155 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 24th October 2019, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 9° in Suzuka Race-2 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 44
    36.36%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 44
    9.09%
    finishes less than 10
    33 times out of 44
    75%
    retirements
    5 times out of 44
    11.36%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 44
    9.09%
    pole positions
    6 times out of 44
    13.64%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 44
    11.36%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    9.09%
    2
    20.45%
    3
    6.82%
    4
    2.27%
    5
    2.27%
    6
    2.27%
    7
    4.55%
    8
    11.36%
    9
    13.64%
    10
    2.27%
    position
    4
    9
    3
    1
    1
    1
    2
    5
    6
    1
