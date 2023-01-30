Drivers comments from the Winter Challenge Podium in Dubai

Here are the comments from the winners:

1. Overall winner of Race 1 & Trofeo Pirelli Winter Challenge winner

Matt KURZEJEWSKI: “Patience, time, hard work helped me to achieve this result. Last year was my first time racing in the Ferrari Challenge and now I am here for the Racing Days in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and is a great practice for next Ferrari Challenge. Practicing in the winter here will be good and very beneficial for the next Ferrari Challenge North America.”

2. Trofeo Pirelli AM APAC winner

Yudai UCHIDA: “Today's race-1 was very difficult. I lost some lap time, but I am very happy to have won this difficult race. I will keep my concentration and aim to win tomorrow's race as well.”

3. Coppa Shell APAC winner

Jay PARK: “I had some experience on this track, I knew I could win because three years ago I had another race in Dubai and won, remembering what the track was like. The track conditions? Some corners were a little slippery, but I brought my skills to the maximum even for the pole position."

4. Coppa Shell AM APAC winner

Baby KEI: “I crashed in yesterday's qualifying 1 and I am very happy that I was able to overcome the accident and win today's race. I was always focused on overtaking my rivals anyway, using the experience from yesterday's accident. Also, there was a mistake by the rider in front of me. I feel that luck was also on my side. I focused on overtaking without giving up, and I feel that this led to our victory.”

5. Coppa Shell Winter Challenge winner

James GEDDIE: “It was good today, I had already some experience here with GT car in the last few years and today with Ferrari, the car everyone want to drive. “