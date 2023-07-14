Ferrari logo
Kazuya OSHIMA

Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
1standings

Kazuya OSHIMA

  • JPN
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
14
average points
0
titles
numbers
14.00
points overall
1
race contested
  • 16th July 2023, Suzuka Race-2
    last race
  • 2° in Suzuka Race-2 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli
    challenge Japan
  • Rosso Scuderia
    team
  • 168
    race number
  • 3
    position
  • 14.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
100%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
100%
fastest laps
0%
