Ferrari Challenge Driver
Kazutaka
MIURA
1
standings
Kazutaka
MIURA
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
14
average points
0
titles
numbers
28.00
points overall
2
race contested
16th July 2023, Suzuka Race-2
last race
1° in Suzuka Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell
challenge Japan
Cornes Osaka
team
104
race number
7
position
28.00
points
career
10
5
1
50%
2
0%
3
50%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
50%
pole positions
50%
fastest laps
50%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
2
podium
at
Suzuka
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Kunihiro
unstoppable
in
Suzuka
15 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
1
podium
at
Suzuka
