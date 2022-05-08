  • Store

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Justin ROTHBERG

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2022
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    6.5
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    13.00
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 10th April 2022, Daytona International Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in Daytona International Speedway Race-2 2022
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Palm Beach
      team
    • 129
      race number
    • 10
      position
    • 13.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 time out of 2
    50%
    Finishes outside top ten
    1 time out of 2
    50%
    Top ten finishes
    1 time out of 2
    50%
    retirements
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 2
    100%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    50%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • car
    • news