Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Logo Content

Ferrari Challenge Driver

Julian DYE

Julian DYE, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
1standings

julian dye

  • GBR
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
3.75
average points
0
titles
numbers
15.00
points overall
4
race contested
  • 20th May 2023, Oulton Park Race-2
    last race
  • 8° in Snetterton Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge UK
  • Maranello Sales
    team
  • 66
    race number
  • 8
    position
  • 15.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
25%
6
25%
7
25%
8
25%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
Discover more