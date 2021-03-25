Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Joakim Olander

    • SWE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    6
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    84.00
    points overall
    14
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in Misano Race-2 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Scuderia Autoropa
      team
    • 126
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 80.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    3 times out of 14
    21.43%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 14
    7.14%
    finishes less than 10
    9 times out of 14
    64.29%
    retirements
    4 times out of 14
    28.57%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 14
    21.43%
    pole positions
    4 times out of 14
    28.57%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 14
    21.43%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    21.43%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    14.29%
    5
    0%
    6
    7.14%
    7
    14.29%
    8
    7.14%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    0
    0
    2
    0
    1
    2
    1
    0
    0
