    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jia Xu, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - CHN
    1standings

    Jia Xu

    • CHN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    14.67
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    44.00
    points overall
    3
    race contested
    • 22 in 2016 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 10th October 2017, Zhejiang Race-1
      last race
    • 6° in 206, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 1° in Fuji Race-2 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 3
    66.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 3
    66.67%
    retirements
    1 times out of 3
    33.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 3
    66.67%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 3
    33.33%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    66.67%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
