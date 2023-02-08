Uchida: “Imola and Suzuka unforgettable tracks”

The champion’s voice. Uchida and his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, with its silver-red-blue livery, ended the year with eight victories: two at Suzuka in the opening round, one at Mugello, one at Imola, and another brace at both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. “I am delighted to have added a second title to my trophy cabinet after my 2020 title win,” said the new Trofeo Pirelli AM champion. “It was a really long season: over six months elapsed between Suzuka and Abu Dhabi. Keeping focused for so long wasn’t easy”.

Mission accomplished for Uchida, whose points from the two Winter Challenge rounds, which concluded with four wins out of four, gave him the lead in the standings ahead of his main competitor, Nobuhiro Imada. “The secret of victory? I would say determination”, commented Uchida. “At the start of the year, I set off knowing that it wouldn’t be an easy season, but I certainly wanted to be competitive and take the title”.

The 2022 edition of the Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific allowed drivers to travel to different countries worldwide, and line up their cars on the grids of some of the most famous and iconic tracks. “I love Suzuka. I think it’s my favourite circuit of all, so racing on that tarmac was special,” said Uchida. “The toughest race? Imola, during the Finali Mondiali, because we challenged American and European drivers in those two races, and the level was extremely high.”

Other winners. After the Winter Challenge, two more names went into the annals of the Ferrari Challenge in the Asia-Pacific series. Yamaguchi is the new Coppa Shell champion: “The season was long and demanding”, said the driver after his fourth year in the series, “and I am delighted with the title we won. Now I am ready to embark on a new chapter in my career, taking part in the Ferrari Challenge Japan.”

Kamiue also added his name to the roll of honour, winning the Coppa Shell Am: “I am thrilled with this title, which came at the end of my first racing season,” explained the driver. “My favourite track? I choose Suzuka, it’s very challenging and at the same time enjoyable.”