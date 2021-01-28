Auto
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Ingvar
Mattsson
1
standings
Ingvar
Mattsson
SWE
country
ferrari challenge
2016
debut year
5
seasons
career
6.89
average points
0
titles won
numbers
310.00
points overall
45
race contested
171 in 2018 Coppa Shell Am Europe
best season for points won
29th August 2021, Nürburgring Race-2
last race
2° in 2018, Coppa Shell AM Europe
best season
10° in Jerez Race-2 2016
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Europe
Scuderia Autoropa
team
199
race number
6
position
52.00
points
driver
results
podium finishes
16 times out of 45
35.56%
finishes greater than 10
12 times out of 45
26.67%
finishes less than 10
29 times out of 45
64.44%
retirements
5 times out of 45
11.11%
personal
performance
Wins
7 times out of 45
15.56%
pole positions
7 times out of 45
15.56%
fastest laps
8 times out of 45
17.78%
career
10
5
1
15.56%
2
11.11%
3
8.89%
4
11.11%
5
4.44%
6
2.22%
7
2.22%
8
2.22%
9
2.22%
10
4.44%
position
7
5
4
5
2
1
1
1
1
2
2
news
LATEST NEWS
29 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Mattsson,
back
to
winning
ways
29 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Mattsson
and
Weiland
beat
the
rain
in
Coppa
Shell
Race
2
28 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Driver
comments
after
Coppa
Shell
Race
1
3
