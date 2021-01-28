    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Hideo Honda, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - JPN
    1standings

    Hideo Honda

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.59
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    73.50
    points overall
    16
    race contested
    • 64.5 in 2017 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 4th July 2018, Fuji Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in 2017, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 5° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 16
    6.25%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 16
    18.75%
    finishes less than 10
    11 times out of 16
    68.75%
    retirements
    2 times out of 16
    12.5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 16
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 16
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 16
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    6.25%
    3
    0%
    4
    6.25%
    5
    12.5%
    6
    12.5%
    7
    6.25%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    6.25%
    10
    6.25%
    position
    0
    1
    0
    1
    2
    2
    1
    2
    1
    1
